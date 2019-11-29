Broadcast Archive

Weather forecast

Daniela Lazarová
29-11-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

The coming weekend is expected to bring the first snow to lower altitudes this year with day temperatures between 0 and 3 degrees Celsius. Night temperatures will drop below freezing point on both days.

 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 
 