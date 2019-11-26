Weather forecast

Wednesday should be cloudy and wet with daytime highs of up to 7 degrees Celsius. Similar weather is expected in the following days, though temperatures should climb slightly.
Study: Airbnb to push Prague citizens out of wider city centre
Wide range of events in store for Czechs this weekend as 30-year anniversary of Velvet Revolution reaches climax
Shabby pub profits from nostalgia
Hundreds of thousands again gather in Prague to voice their opposition to prime minister
Bohemian National Cemetery in Chicago tells the tale of Czech immigrants who helped build the city