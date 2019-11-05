Weather forecast

It should be mainly overcast in the Czech Republic on Wednesday, with temperatures reaching up to 11 degrees Celsius. Similar weather is expected for the remainder of the week.
Olga Lomová: Western misconceptions could let China export much of its system and ultimately contribute to our enslavement
Hitler no ‘gentleman’, but court rules Czech state need not apologize for president’s claim Ferdinand Peroutka said so
Bertha von Suttner – Prague-born peace campaigner whose ideas on cooperation and disarmament continue to have lasting effect
Cool new spaces aim to keep Prague embankments lively all year round
Communist party official shocks nation ahead of freedom celebrations
Forty percent of Czechs own dogs – and many allow them in bed
Czechs celebrate Czechoslovak Independence Day on October 28
Prague’s UNESCO status questioned but authorities play down concerns