Weather forecast

Thursday should be sunny in the Czech Republic, with temperatures of up to 7 degrees Celsius. The following days are expected to be marginally warmer but overcast.
Olga Lomová: Western misconceptions could let China export much of its system and ultimately contribute to our enslavement
Hitler no ‘gentleman’, but court rules Czech state need not apologize for president’s claim Ferdinand Peroutka said so
Bertha von Suttner – Prague-born peace campaigner whose ideas on cooperation and disarmament continue to have lasting effect
Czech agencies smash spy ring operated by “very aggressive” Russians
Prague City Hall terminates memorandum with e-scooter operator Lime
Rare Terezín concentration camp artefacts found in attic of private home
More than a third of over 40s believes their lives were better under communism, study shows
Cool new spaces aim to keep Prague embankments lively all year round