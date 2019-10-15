Weather forecast

Broadcast Archive

Ian Willoughby
15-10-2019
It should be largely overcast with the chance of rain in the Czech Republic on Wednesday, with temperatures of up to 16 degrees Celsius. Daytime highs are then expected to remain around the mid-teens Celsius for the following week.

 
