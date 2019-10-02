Broadcast Archive

Weather forecast

Ian Willoughby
02-10-2019
It should be overcast and wet in the Czech Republic on Thursday, with temperatures of up to 11 degrees Celsius. Similar weather is forecast for the following days.

 
