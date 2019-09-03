Weather forecast

The head of the European Anti-Fraud Office, OLAF, says it is necessary to await more detailed information on why the Prague municipal state prosecutor halted the prosecution of Prime Minister Andrej Babiš over alleged corruption. OLAF chief Ville Itälä said there were could be many reasons the Czech prosecutor had decided not to charge Mr. Babiš and several other people with unlawfully acquiring CZK 50 million in EU subsidies in connection with the Stork’s Nest complex near Prague.

The official said OLAF had achieved a positive result in ensuring EU money was not in the end used to build the recreation centre. The funding came from Czech sources and the conclusions of the Czech inquiry will be completely in domestic hands, he said.

In 2017 OLAF said after an investigation that there were suspicions the Agrofert group started by Mr. Babiš had wrongly acquired EU grants to construct Stork’s Nest.