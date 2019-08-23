Weather forecast

Saturday should bring partly cloudy to overcast skies and day temperatures between 25 and 29 degrees Celsius. Meteorologists have warned parts of the Czech Republic may see severe storms over the weekend, predominantly on Sunday.
New foreigners’ law to change conditions for non-EU nationals
Czech rock climber Adam Ondra knocked out of World Cup in Japan
Czech foreign ministry reports record number of visa applications
New index shows locations with best quality of life in Czech Republic
Archaeologists unearth rare Renaissance-Baroque brew house in ‘Czech Paradise’