Weather forecast

Monday should be bright with some rain in the Czech Republic, with temperatures of up to 26 degrees Celsius. The rain is expected to persist in the following days.
New foreigners’ law to change conditions for non-EU nationals
Czech foreign ministry reports record number of visa applications
Restaurant tells visitors to “clear their plates” or pay a 50 crown fine for wasting food
New index shows locations with best quality of life in Czech Republic
Archaeologists unearth rare Renaissance-Baroque brew house in ‘Czech Paradise’