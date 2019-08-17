Weather forecast

Ian Willoughby
17-08-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Sunday should be mainly sunny in the Czech Republic, with temperatures of up to 30 degrees Celsius. The following days are expected to see some rain and daytime highs in the mid 20s Celsius.

 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30