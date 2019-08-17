Weather forecast

Sunday should be mainly sunny in the Czech Republic, with temperatures of up to 30 degrees Celsius. The following days are expected to see some rain and daytime highs in the mid 20s Celsius.
New foreigners’ law to change conditions for non-EU nationals
Czech foreign ministry reports record number of visa applications
Restaurant tells visitors to “clear their plates” or pay a 50 crown fine for wasting food
New index shows locations with best quality of life in Czech Republic
Archaeologists unearth rare Renaissance-Baroque brew house in ‘Czech Paradise’