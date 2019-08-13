Weather forecast

Ian Willoughby
13-08-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

It should be cloudy with some sunny spells in the Czech Republic on Wednesday, with temperatures of up to 21 degrees Celsius. Daytime highs could climb to up to 30 degrees Celsius at the weekend.

 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30