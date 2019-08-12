Weather forecast

It should be cloudy with some rain in places in the Czech Republic on Tuesday, with temperatures of up to 23 degrees Celsius. Similar weather is forecast for the remainder of the week.
Restorers use sugar to preserve 7000-year-old prehistoric well
Prefab wooden houses: a booming business in Czechia
Restaurant tells visitors to “clear their plates” or pay a 50 crown fine for wasting food
The First Defenestration of Prague - what was it and why did it happen?
Czech GDP nominally up 700 percent since fall of communism