Weather forecast

It should be partly sunny with the chance of storms in the Czech Republic on Wednesday. Temperatures will reach up to 27 degrees Celsius. Daytime highs should range from 25 to 29 degrees Celsius for the remainder of the week.
Czechs are predominantly descendants of pre-Slavic populations, says archaeogenetics expert
Restorers use sugar to preserve 7000-year-old prehistoric well
Unauthorised removal of Charles Bridge graffiti criticised
Prefab wooden houses: a booming business in Czechia
The First Defenestration of Prague - what was it and why did it happen?