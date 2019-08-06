Weather forecast

Ian Willoughby
06-08-2019
It should be partly sunny with the chance of storms in the Czech Republic on Wednesday. Temperatures will reach up to 27 degrees Celsius. Daytime highs should range from 25 to 29 degrees Celsius for the remainder of the week.

 
 
 
