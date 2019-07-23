Weather forecast

Ian Willoughby
23-07-2019
Wednesday should be sunny in the Czech Republic, with daytime highs of up to 30 degrees Celsius. Temperatures are expected to remain at that level or higher until at least the middle of next week.

