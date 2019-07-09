Weather forecast

Ian Willoughby
09-07-2019
Wednesday should be overcast with bright spells in the Czech Republic, with temperatures of up to 20 degrees Celsius. Similar weather is expected on Thursday and Friday before rain at the weekend.

