Weather forecast

Ian Willoughby
22-06-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

It should be quite sunny with the chance of storms in the Czech Republic on Sunday, with temperatures reaching up to around 24 degrees Celsius. Daytime highs are expected to climb to around 32 degrees Celsius by the middle of the week.

 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 