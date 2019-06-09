Weather forecast

Monday should bring clear to partly cloudy skies with likely heat storms in the afternoon hours and day temperatures between 28 and 32 degrees Celsius.
New flats in Prague increasingly out of reach
Euro elections: ANO wins despite anti-Babiš protests, opposition gains, Social Dems lose big
“I believe this is the last nail in the PM’s coffin”, says head of Czech Transparency International after EU Audit
European elections: Did Babiš’s ANO really “win”? Depends on how you count
Czech PM angrily rejects preliminary EU report finding him in ‘conflict of interest’