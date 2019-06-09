Weather forecast

Daniela Lazarová
09-06-2019
Monday should bring clear to partly cloudy skies with likely heat storms in the afternoon hours and day temperatures between 28 and 32 degrees Celsius.

 
 
 
 
 
