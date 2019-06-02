Weather forecast

Ian Willoughby
02-06-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

It should be mainly sunny in the Czech Republic on Monday, with daytime highs of up to 27 degrees Celsius. Temperatures are expected to remain around that level throughout week, though there will be the chance of storms from Tuesday on.

 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 