Weather forecast

Ian Willoughby
01-06-2019
It should be mainly sunny in the Czech Republic on Sunday, with daytime highs of up to 26 degrees Celsius. Temperatures are expected to remain around that level until at least the middle of the week, though there will be the chance of storms.

 
 
 
 
 
