Weather forecast

It should be overcast with some rain in the Czech Republic on Thursday, with temperatures of up to 17 degrees Celsius. Daytime highs are expected to climb to up to 25 degrees Celsius at the weekend, when the weather will be quite sunny.
Czechs set to go beyond EU proposals on ‘dual quality’ foods, products with outright ban
Anti-Babiš protests reach fresh heights – but what real impact can they have?
Euro elections: ANO wins despite anti-Babiš protests, opposition gains, Social Dems lose big
Some like it hot – Czechs lose thousands of crowns every year by overheating their apartments
Lipník nad Bečvou – Where Game of Thrones got its ships