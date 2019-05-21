Weather forecast

Wednesday should be overcast with the chance of rain in the Czech Republic, with daytime highs of up to 18 degrees Celsius. The following days should bring dry weather and temperatures of up to 21 degrees Celsius.
Prague Uprising: How the last German-held capital fought for freedom
Major new residential and office district to go up in Prague’s Hagibor district
From underground bunkers to “Fire Mountain”: how Prague’s poorest have lived over the centuries
Czech hiking trails mark 130 years
Rainbow Map of Europe shows relative position of sexual minorities worsening in Czechia