Weather forecast

It should be overcast with some rain in the Czech Republic on Wednesday, with temperatures of up to 8 degrees Celsius. Daytime highs are expected to reach up to 23 degrees Celsius at the weekend, when sunny spells are due.
Ex-ice hockey international Svoboda dies at 41
15 years after accession - what is the deal with Czech Euroscepticism?
Prague Uprising: How the last German-held capital fought for freedom
From underground bunkers to “Fire Mountain”: how Prague’s poorest have lived over the centuries
Czech hiking trails mark 130 years