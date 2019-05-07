Weather forecast

It should be overcast with some sunny spells in the Czech Republic on Wednesday, with daytime highs expected to reach up to 17 degrees Celsius. The following days are likely to see rain and a decline in temperatures.
Study shows major divide between Czech Republic’s depth of EU integration and public attitudes towards Europe
Fifteen years of Czech EU membership – a debate
“Czexit” cheerleader Tomio Okamura rallies help of far-right leaders Le Pen, Wilders ahead of EU elections
Little-known hero Doreen Warriner honoured in Prague: “She did something amazing, but she didn’t seek recognition”
15 years after accession - what is the deal with Czech Euroscepticism?