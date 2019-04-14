Weather forecast

Ian Willoughby
14-04-2019
Monday should be overcast with bright spells in the Czech Republic. Temperatures will reach up to 10 degrees Celsius. Daytime highs will climb through the week to reach around 20 degrees Celsius on the Easter weekend.

