Weather forecast

Ian Willoughby
13-04-2019
Sunday should see some rain and even snow in the Czech Republic, with maximum temperatures of up to 10 degrees Celsius. Daytime highs are then expected to climb through the week to reach up to 20 degrees Celsius at Easter weekend.

