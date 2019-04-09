Weather forecast

Broadcast in English
Broadcast Archive
It should be quite bright in the Czech Republic on Wednesday, with
temperatures of up to 13 degrees Celsius. Daytime highs are expected to
fall to around 5 degrees Celsius at the weekend, when some snow is
possible.
