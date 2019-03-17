Weather forecast

Monday should be partly rainy in the Czech Republic, with temperatures of up to 7 degrees Celsius. Daytime highs are expected to climb to around 14 degrees Celsius in the latter half of the week.
Czech PM tells President Trump he wants to “make the Czech Republic great again“
Russia accused of shady practices in Prague by renting out Czech owned flats to third parties
March 15, 1939 – The day Czechoslovakia ceased to exist
Czech PM says meeting with President Trump is a “restart” in bilateral relations
Tibetan government leader in exile in Prague