Weather forecast

There should be bright spells and some snow in the Czech Republic on Wednesday, with temperatures of up to -2 degrees Celsius. Daytime highs should gradually climb to above freezing point at the weekend.
Czech martyr Jan Palach’s enduring legacy, 50 years after his self-immolation
Czechs charge foreign “universities” over scam targeting students from India, Bangladesh, Nepal
Czech property prices rose 10 pct by Sept. last year, among steepest increase in EU
Man sets himself on fire on Wenceslas Square
Pensioner jailed on terror charge over fake “jihadist” attacks