Weather forecast

Ian Willoughby
22-01-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

There should be bright spells and some snow in the Czech Republic on Wednesday, with temperatures of up to -2 degrees Celsius. Daytime highs should gradually climb to above freezing point at the weekend.

 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 