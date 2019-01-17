Weather forecast

Friday should see bright spells and the chance of snow in places in the Czech Republic, with daytime highs of up to 2 degrees Celsius. Temperatures should then fall to below freezing point for several days.
Czechs charge foreign “universities” over scam targeting students from India, Bangladesh, Nepal
Czech martyr Jan Palach’s enduring legacy, 50 years after his self-immolation
Czech property prices rose 10 pct by Sept. last year, among steepest increase in EU
President slams security agencies over “campaign” against Huawei
Prague hopes to turn ex-hospital where Jan Palach died into ‘Museum of Totalitarianism’