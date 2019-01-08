Weather forecast

Tuesday should be overcast in the Czech Republic with snow in places and temperatures of up to 1 degree Celsius. Temperatures should rise gradually with snow giving way to rain at the end of the week.
Immigration changing Czech society
Moravian Christmas – how different is it from that in Bohemia?
Study: Climate change replaces terror attacks as Czechs’ biggest fear
Paul Ort: Three times the Gestapo came looking for my brothers and I – three times my father fobbed them off
Peter Sis: Political events are giving my stories about parents and children fresh meaning