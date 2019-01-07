Weather forecast

07-01-2019 updated
Tuesday is set to be cloudy with temperatures just above zero across the country. Moravia and Silesia will see a mix of rain and snow, while in Bohemia it is expected to rain. Meteorologists expect countrywide snowing on Wednesday.

 
