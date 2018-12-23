Weather forecast

Christmas Eve on Monday should be partly bright with the chance of rain or snow in the Czech Republic, with temperatures of up to 4 degrees Celsius. Daytime highs are expected to reach 2 or 3 degrees Celsius over the remaining two days of the seasonal holiday.
How would a “hard” Brexit impact the Czech Republic?
Photographer Marie Tomanová: These people bent down and saw me in the tree trunk and I was like, Hi!
Why did Communists allow first public demonstration on December 10, 1988?
New hopes of saving Schindler’s Ark
Bob Dylan to perform in Prague in April