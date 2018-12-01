Weather forecast

Sunday should be overcast with rain or snow showers and day temperatures between 3 and 8 degrees Celsius in the western parts of the country. Moravia should see temperatures between -2 and 2 degrees.
November 17 – The Czech Republic’s unofficial protest day?
Czech property price rises slow – but not in Prague
Number of foreign workers in Czech Republic increases to over half a million
Czech purchasing power rising with GDP growth, firming koruna
“Dangerous” Russia a threat to Czech Republic and EU, says Czech foreign minister