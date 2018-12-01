Weather forecast

Daniela Lazarová
01-12-2018
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Sunday should be overcast with rain or snow showers and day temperatures between 3 and 8 degrees Celsius in the western parts of the country. Moravia should see temperatures between -2 and 2 degrees.

 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 