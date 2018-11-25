Weather forecast

It should be overcast in the Czech Republic on Monday, with temperatures of up to 3 degrees Celsius. Snow is expected in some parts of the country. The following days are due to see daytime highs of around freezing point.
Czech PM at centre of new scandal over his son’s shocking revelations
November 17 – The Czech Republic’s unofficial protest day?
Embattled Czech prime minister fighting for his political future
Czech property price rises slow – but not in Prague
PM's son claims he was forcibly detained in Crimea by his father’s associates