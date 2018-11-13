Weather forecast

It should be largely overcast in the Czech Republic on Wednesday, with temperatures of up to 10 degrees Celsius. Daytime highs are expected to fall over subsequent days, reaching around 5 degrees Celsius at the start of next week.
Czech folk artist’s award from Vladimir Putin sparks controversy
Camera traps shed new light on wildcat presence in Czech Republic
Czech PM at security conference: We need to speak more about Schengen, less about the euro
Modern technology helping retrace ancient Czech roads
World booksellers withdraw from Abe platform in solidarity with Czech colleagues