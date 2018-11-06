Weather forecast

It should be mainly bright in the Czech Republic on Wednesday, with temperatures of up to 15 degrees Celsius. Daytime highs are expected to remain in the teens in the following days, though rain is forecast at the weekend.
“The day I first saw a map of the future Czechoslovakia” – WW1 survivors remember the birth of their new state
Section of key Prague bridge set for demolition
Further attack in Afghanistan leaves one Czech soldier dead and two injured
Czechoslovak centenary celebrations held the world over
Věra Čáslavská’s silent protest at 1968 Olympics recalled