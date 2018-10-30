Weather forecast

It should be bright in the Czech Republic on Wednesday, with temperatures of up to 14 degrees Celsius expected. The following days are expected to bring rain but daytime highs are forecast to remain in the mid-teens Celsius for the coming week.
Prague gears up for weekend of major centenary celebrations
New electric scooters invade Prague’s pavements
“The day I first saw a map of the future Czechoslovakia” – WW1 survivors remember the birth of their new state
Djokovic and Agassi among stars to attend Štěpánek farewell in Prague
Section of key Prague bridge set for demolition