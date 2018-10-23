Weather forecast

It should be raining in the Czech Republic on Wednesday, with temperatures of up to 9 degrees Celsius. The following days are expected to see daytime highs of up to 12 or 13 degrees Celsius.
Czech counterintelligence helps uncover Hezbollah hacking scheme
New electric scooters invade Prague’s pavements
Skripal suspects believed to have followed him in Czechia long before attempted poisoning
Aero Vodochody presents new L-39NG military aircraft
Djokovic and Agassi among stars to attend Štěpánek farewell in Prague