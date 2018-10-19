Weather forecast

Ian Willoughby
19-10-2018
Print
Subscribe to RSS

It should be overcast with some bright spells in the Czech Republic on Saturday, with temperatures of up to 17 degrees Celsius. Daytime highs are expected to fall to 7 or 8 degrees Celsius in the middle of next week.

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 