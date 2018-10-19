Weather forecast

It should be overcast with some bright spells in the Czech Republic on Saturday, with temperatures of up to 17 degrees Celsius. Daytime highs are expected to fall to 7 or 8 degrees Celsius in the middle of next week.
Ano wins elections in all regional capitals except Prague and Liberec
Czech counterintelligence helps uncover Hezbollah hacking scheme
Skripal suspects believed to have followed him in Czechia long before attempted poisoning
Aero Vodochody presents new L-39NG military aircraft
Political scientist Jiří Pehe: Babiš must be feeling he has hit his limits