Weather forecast

It should be wet with some bright spells in the Czech Republic on Wednesday, with temperatures of up to 14 degrees Celsius. Daytime highs should climb to around 20 degrees Celsius at the weekend.
Putting a face to Queen Judita, Saint Zdislava, and the ‘Vampire of Čelákovice’
Visiting Warhorse Studios - The Czech game developer behind Kingdom Come: Deliverance
On September 28th Czechs celebrate St. Wenceslas Day
Emperor Franz Josef still calling the shots at the Czech workplace
Munich Agreement – The behaviour of the great powers explained