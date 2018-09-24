Weather forecast

Broadcast in English
Broadcast Archive
Tuesday should bring partly cloudy to overcast skies with day temperatures
between 9 and 13 degrees Celsius. This year’s first snowfall was reported
in the Krkonoše Mountains on Monday.
