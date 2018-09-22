Weather forecast

Broadcast in English
Broadcast Archive
Sunday should bring overcast skies and rain around the country with day
temperatures between 12 and 16 degrees Celsius.
facebook
twitter
newsletter
youtube
instagram
rss
Ambassador to Nato Jiří Šedivý: Czechs on target to combat new threats
Major exhibition on totalitarianism to open under Prague metronome in October
Barbara Winton: None of us understood the implications of what my father had done until we began to meet the children
Dog discovers Bronze Age treasure in Kostelec
PM Andrej Babiš: ‘Why should we be caring for Syrian orphans?’
Czech Republic misses deadline for implementing EU directive on arms
control
Price of beer to go up
Putting a face to Queen Judita, Saint Zdislava, and the ‘Vampire of Čelákovice’