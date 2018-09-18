Weather forecast

Broadcast in English
Broadcast Archive
It should be sunny in the Czech Republic on Wednesday, with temperatures of
up to 27 degrees Celsius. The following days should be similarly warm,
though overcast skies and some rain are expected.
