Broadcast Archive

Weather: Flood warning and strong winds

Tom McEnchroe
03-02-2020
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Temperatures are set to fall from 9 to around 5 degrees Celsius in the Czech Republic on Tuesday. Aside from rainfall across much of the country and snowing in the mountainous regions, strong winds as fast as 65 kilometres per hour may occur in parts of Southern Bohemia and Moravia. Furthermore, heavy rain may cause floods in the Sušice area around Plzeň.

 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 