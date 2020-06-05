Broadcast Archive

Weather

Brian Kenety
05-06-2020
Saturday should be partly cloudy to overcast throughout most of the Czech Republic, with highs ranging from 18 to 21 degrees Celsius on average. Sunday should be just as cloudy but slightly cooler.

