Broadcast Archive

Weather

Ruth Fraňková
04-06-2020
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Friday is expected to be mostly overcast with rain in most parts of the country. Daytime temperatures will range between 15 and 19 degrees Celsius.

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 