Broadcast Archive

Weather

Tom McEnchroe
03-06-2020
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Temperatures are expected to hover between 21 to 25 degrees Celsius on Thursday. The western part of the country will see rain and the possibility of thunderstorms. In the east meteorologists expect just cloudy skies.

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 