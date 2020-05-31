Broadcast Archive

Weather

Tom McEnchroe
31-05-2020
Temperatures are expected to rise markedly on Monday, ranging between 18 to 23 degrees Celsius. Minor clouds are expected above most of the country, except for parts of North West Bohemia which could see completely open skies.

 
 
 
 
