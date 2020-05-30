Sunday will see heavy clouds and rain across the whole country. Temperatures are expected to lie between 11 to 18 degrees Celsius, with warmer patches in the north of the country.
From Monday, a spell of warmer and sunnier weather is set to arrive.
