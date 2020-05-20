Broadcast Archive

Weather

Tom McEnchroe
20-05-2020
Temperatures are expected to remain largely the same on Thursday, hovering between 17 to 21 degrees Celsius. Clear skies are likely above the north-east of the country, with clouds expected elsewhere.

 
 
 
 
